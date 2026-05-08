Shipbuilder secures contract for US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer

The US Navy has awarded General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (GDBIW) a contract for the construction of the future USS Robert R. Ingram, the navy's 98th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer.

The ship is named after retired US Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Robert Roland Ingram, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Vietnam War.

Like her sister ship USS Louis H. Wilson Jr., the future Robert R. Ingram will be built in the flight III configuration at GDBIW's facilities in Bath, Maine.