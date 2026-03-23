VESSEL REVIEW | BRP Rajah Sulayman – Philippine Navy patrol ship boasts long endurance and anti-submarine capability

The Philippine Navy recently commissioned a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) into service.

BRP Rajah Sulayman is the first in a planned class of six OPVs that South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is building for the Philippine Navy in fulfilment of a PHP30 billion (US$500 million) contract awarded by the Philippine Department of National Defence in 2022. Her sister ship, the future BRP Rajah Lakandula, will soon begin undergoing sea trials in South Korea.

The new OPV honours Rajah Sulayman, a Filipino native leader who led an armed revolt against Spanish colonial forces in the early 1570s.