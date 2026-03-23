VESSEL REVIEW | BRP Rajah Sulayman – Philippine Navy patrol ship boasts long endurance and anti-submarine capability
The Philippine Navy recently commissioned a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) into service.
BRP Rajah Sulayman is the first in a planned class of six OPVs that South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is building for the Philippine Navy in fulfilment of a PHP30 billion (US$500 million) contract awarded by the Philippine Department of National Defence in 2022. Her sister ship, the future BRP Rajah Lakandula, will soon begin undergoing sea trials in South Korea.
The new OPV honours Rajah Sulayman, a Filipino native leader who led an armed revolt against Spanish colonial forces in the early 1570s.
The newbuild has a length of 94.4 metres (310 feet), a beam of 14.3 metres (46.9 feet), a draught of 3.7 metres (12 feet), a displacement of 2,400 tonnes, space for up to two rigid inflatable boats, and a crew complement of 72.
Two Hyundai Himsen 18H25/33V 18-cylinder engines in a combined diesel and diesel arrangement drive Kongsberg Kamewa controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 22 knots, a cruising speed of 15 knots, and a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Alternatively, the vessel can stay out at sea for up to 20 days.
Gun-only platform to complement the navy's larger frigates
Rajah Sulayman’s armament is optimised for low-intensity operations such as maritime deterrence and sovereignty enforcement, hence the omission of guided missile launchers. This then frees up the navy's larger and more heavily armed Jose Rizal-class and Miguel Malvar-class frigates for long-range strike, air defence, and other critical missions.
The OPV's armament is limited to only a Leonardo/OTO Melara 76mm rapid fire naval gun, two Aselsan SMASH 30mm autocannons mounted on remotely controlled weapon stations, two 12.7mm machine guns, and two Sitep Italia acoustic hailers and laser dazzlers. Rajah Sulayman is the first Philippine Navy ship to be equipped with non-lethal light disruption systems.
Broad array of electronics and defensive systems
Two Terma C-Guard launchers will deploy decoy countermeasures as protection against radar-guided and infrared-guided missiles while a flight deck with hangar is available for use by a 10-tonne utility or anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopter or two unmanned aerial vehicles.
The electronics suite includes a Leonardo X-band air/surface surveillance radar, a Hensoldt Sharpeye I-band navigation radar, an Anschütz Synapsis NX integrated navigation and bridge system, Hanwha combat management and tactical data link systems, an IFF system, and a Safran long-range optronic sensor for identification and fire control.
A mission bay at the OPV’s stern can house either a towed array sonar or containerised modules, which will include those used for ASW. The towed sonar is supplied by GeoSpectrum Technologies.
The navy said Rajah Sulayman and her sisters will also be tasked with secondary roles including fisheries enforcement, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief.