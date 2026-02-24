Philippine Navy commissions two new warships on same day

The Philippine Navy commissioned its two newest warships in a joint ceremony at Naval Operating Base Subic in Zambales province on Tuesday, February 24.
The ships that have been formally welcomed into service are the offshore patrol vessel (OPV) BRP Rajah Sulayman and the fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC) BRP Audrey Bañares.
Sulayman is the first in a planned class of six OPVs that South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is building for the Philippine Navy.
The 94.4-metre OPV honours Rajah Sulayman, a Filipino native leader who led an armed revolt against Spanish colonial forces in the early 1570s.
Audrey Bañares is the final one of nine Acero-class missile-capable FAICs to be built for the Philippine Navy. Construction of class lead ship BRP Nestor Acero and five other FAICs was undertaken by Israel Shipyards while Bañares and two sisters were built at Cavite Naval Yard south of Manila.
The Philippine Navy FAICs are variants of the Shaldag-class patrol boats that are being built by Israel Shipyards for the Israeli Navy and export customers.
Specifically, the Philippine vessels are examples of the Shaldag Mark V variant, which was designed to be the largest member in the Shaldag family to allow for greater carrying capacities while guaranteeing extended range and improved seakeeping.
The final FAIC honours Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Jose Audrey Bañares, a Philippine Navy Special Operations Group sailor who was killed in an armed encounter against a local rebel group in September 2013.