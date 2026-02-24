Philippine Navy commissions two new warships on same day

The Philippine Navy commissioned its two newest warships in a joint ceremony at Naval Operating Base Subic in Zambales province on Tuesday, February 24.

The ships that have been formally welcomed into service are the offshore patrol vessel (OPV) BRP Rajah Sulayman and the fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC) BRP Audrey Bañares.

Sulayman is the first in a planned class of six OPVs that South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is building for the Philippine Navy.