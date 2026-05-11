Philippine Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel arrives in home waters

The Philippine Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel (OPV) arrived in her home waters late last week following the completion of her delivery voyage from South Korea.

The future BRP Rajah Lakandula is the second of a planned class of six 94--metre OPVs being built for the Philippine Navy by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in fulfilment of PHP30 billion (US$500 million) contract awarded by the Philippine Department of National Defence in 2022.

Class lead ship BRP Rajah Sulayman was commissioned into service in February of this year.