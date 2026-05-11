Turkish-built midget submarine hits the water

Turkish defence technology company Datum has launched the first example of a new class of midget submarine that can be operated in both shallow and deep waters.
Classified by Datum as a "deep diving wet and dry seabed warfare submarine," the nine-metre, 12-ton vessel will be used primarily for damaging undersea cables via a manipulator cutter as well as for minelaying.
The midget submarine is designed to be carried on the backs of larger submarines. It will have space for two operators/swimmers and a maximum diving depth of 600 metres.
Two 12kW motors powered by lithium titanate oxide batteries will enable the submarine to sail up to 100 nautical miles as well as achieve an operating speed of four knots and a top speed of six knots.
The submarine can be housed in a 40-foot ISO container, allowing transport via A400M cargo aircraft or a landing helicopter dock similar to the Turkish Navy's TCG Anadolu.
Datum said the vessel's small size will allow it to get closer to ports, offshore platforms, and other critical infrastructure.