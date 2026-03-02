Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | March 3 – Belgian minehunting mothership, Indonesian swimmer delivery vehicles and more

Security Vessel News Roundup | March 3 – Belgian minehunting mothership, Indonesian swimmer delivery vehicles and more
Published on

Deliveries include a Belgian Navy mine countermeasures vessel that can also operate as a drone mothership and two swimmer delivery vehicles for the Indonesian Navy. An Alabama shipyard has launched the US Navy's newest fast transport while construction begins on an Italian Navy submarine. Lastly, a municipal government in China's Zhejiang province has placed an order for new patrol vessels.

US Navy's final Spearhead-class fast transport hits the water

USNS Lansing, the US Navy's final Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport
USNS Lansing, the US Navy's final Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transportAustal USA

Austal USA has launched the final Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport (EPF) ordered by the US Navy.

The future USNS Lansing will also be the first US Navy ship to be named in honour of Michigan’s capital city of Lansing. Construction of the EPF is ongoing at Austal USA's Mobile facilities in Alabama.

Upon completion, the future Lansing will have a length of 337 feet (103 metres), a beam of 93.5 feet (28.5 metres), and a draught of 12.5 feet (3.83 metres).

Royal Netherlands Navy takes delivery of new mine countermeasures ship

HNLMS Vlissingen (left) approaching Den Helder for her formal delivery to the Royal Netherlands Navy, February 27, 2026
HNLMS Vlissingen (left) approaching Den Helder for her formal delivery to the Royal Netherlands Navy, February 27, 2026Belgium Naval and Robotics

The Royal Netherlands Navy took delivery of a new mine countermeasures (MCM) vessel in a ceremony in Den Helder on Friday, February 27.

HNLMS Vlissingen is the second MCM vessel overall to be built under the Belgium-led replacement mine countermeasures (rMCM) program as well as the first in the class to be built for the Netherlands. Oostende, the first rMCM vessel, was handed over to the Belgian Navy in November 2025.

Twelve ships are being built by French naval shipbuilding joint venture Kership and the Belgium Naval and Robotics consortium under the rMCM program with the Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies receiving six vessels each.

Keel laid for Italian Navy's first U212 NFS submarine

Rendering of a U212 NFS submarine
Rendering of a U212 NFS submarineFincantieri

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri laid the keel of the Italian Navy's first U212 NFS diesel-electric submarine in a ceremony at its Muggiano facilities on Friday, February 27.

The U212 NFS submarines will be used for missions including anti-piracy patrols, security of energy supply routes, anti-terrorism missions, and protection of offshore and subsea infrastructure.

Deliveries of the first two boats in the class are scheduled for 2027 and 2029, respectively.

China's Liuheng Government taps local builder for new patrol vessels

Contract signing between representatives of the People's Government of Liuheng Town and Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding
Contract signing between representatives of the People's Government of Liuheng Town and Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding

The People's Government of Liuheng Town in China's Zhejiang province has entered into agreements with Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding on the construction of five new patrol vessels.

The orders are for a 49.9-metre vessel and four 16.15-metre boats. Both variants will be powered by two main engines driving propellers and will also also be equipped with dual rudders for enhanced manoeuvrability.

The 49.9-metre vessel will be of welded steel construction and will have a speed of 17 knots and a range of more than 1,300 nautical miles, thus making it suitable for offshore operations.

New swimmer delivery vehicles handed over to Indonesian defence ministry

An eight-person swimmer delivery vehicle
An eight-person swimmer delivery vehicleDrass

Underwater defence technology company Drass recently handed over two new swimmer delivery vehicles (SDVs) to the Indonesian Ministry of Defence for use by the Indonesian Navy.

The SDVs are equipped with advanced autonomous capabilities, integrating state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems alongside a fully featured optronic periscope suite.

Drass said all autonomous functions were rigorously validated during comprehensive at-sea trials, confirming the platforms' reliability, safety, and operational readiness.

Europe
France
Asia
North America
Belgium
Netherlands
China
Italy
Australia
Oceania
US Navy
Alabama
Austal USA
Indonesia
Fincantieri
Kership
Indonesian Navy
Indonesian Ministry of Defence
Expeditionary Fast Transport
Spearhead class
Italian Navy
Belgium Naval and Robotics
HNLMS Vlissingen
United States
Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding
USNS Lansing
U212 NFS class
Drass

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com