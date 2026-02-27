China's Liuheng Government taps local builder for new patrol vessels

The People's Government of Liuheng Town in China's Zhejiang province has entered into agreements with Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding on the construction of five new patrol vessels.

The orders are for a 49.9-metre vessel and four 16.15-metre boats. Both variants will be powered by two main engines driving propellers and will also also be equipped with dual rudders for enhanced manoeuvrability.

The 49.9-metre vessel will be of welded steel construction and will have a speed of 17 knots and a range of more than 1,300 nautical miles, thus making it suitable for offshore operations.