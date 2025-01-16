VESSEL REVIEW | Oostende – Belgian Navy's new mothership for unmanned minehunting craft

French naval shipbuilding joint venture Kership and the Belgium Naval and Robotics consortium have completed the first vessel to be built under the joint Belgian-Dutch rMCM mine countermeasures (MCM) program.

Twelve ships will be built under the rMCM program with the Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies receiving six vessels each. For the Belgian Navy, the lead ship is Oostende, named after the Flemish coastal city, and all six ships for Belgium will be known as the City-class.