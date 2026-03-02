Royal Netherlands Navy takes delivery of new mine countermeasures ship

The Royal Netherlands Navy took delivery of a new mine countermeasures (MCM) vessel in a ceremony in Den Helder on Friday, February 27.

HNLMS Vlissingen is the second MCM vessel overall to be built under the Belgium-led replacement mine countermeasures (rMCM) program as well as the first in the class to be built for the Netherlands. Oostende, the first rMCM vessel, was handed over to the Belgian Navy in November 2025.

Twelve ships are being built by French naval shipbuilding joint venture Kership and the Belgium Naval and Robotics consortium under the rMCM program with the Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies receiving six vessels each.