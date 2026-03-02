Keel laid for Italian Navy's first U212 NFS submarine

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri laid the keel of the Italian Navy's first U212 NFS diesel-electric submarine in a ceremony at its Muggiano facilities on Friday, February 27.

The U212 NFS submarines will be used for missions including anti-piracy patrols, security of energy supply routes, anti-terrorism missions, and protection of offshore and subsea infrastructure.

Deliveries of the first two boats in the class are scheduled for 2027 and 2029, respectively.