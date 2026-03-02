Keel laid for Italian Navy's first U212 NFS submarine

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri laid the keel of the Italian Navy's first U212 NFS diesel-electric submarine in a ceremony at its Muggiano facilities on Friday, February 27.
The U212 NFS submarines will be used for missions including anti-piracy patrols, security of energy supply routes, anti-terrorism missions, and protection of offshore and subsea infrastructure.
Deliveries of the first two boats in the class are scheduled for 2027 and 2029, respectively.
The U212 NFS submarines will replace the four ageing Nazario Sauro-class boats that entered service with the Italian Navy from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s. The newer boats will be fitted with air-independent propulsion systems.
The U212 NFS submarines will be based on the Type 212A boats originally developed by German shipbuilder HDW (now a subsidiary under TKMS) in the late 1990s. The use of a special non-magnetic steel, combined with other key technical features and new stealth technology, will make the U212 NFS boats virtually undetectable, according to TKMS.
Fincantieri, in partnership with TKMS, is also offering the U212 NFS submarines for possible sale to the Philippines.