New swimmer delivery vehicles handed over to Indonesian defence ministry

Underwater defence technology company Drass recently handed over two new swimmer delivery vehicles (SDVs) to the Indonesian Ministry of Defence for use by the Indonesian Navy.
The SDVs are equipped with advanced autonomous capabilities, integrating state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems alongside a fully featured optronic periscope suite.
Drass said all autonomous functions were rigorously validated during comprehensive at-sea trials, confirming the platforms' reliability, safety, and operational readiness.
The craft can each carry eight divers from a mothership or a submarine and transport them back upon completion of their mission. The design ensures low observability, making the vessels for missions such as sabotage and intelligence gathering.
As part of the delivery program, Drass conducted extensive at-sea pilot training to ensure Indonesian Navy operators are fully prepared to deploy and manage the vehicles effectively in real-world operational environments.
The delivery of the SDVs is part of the first phase of a broader plan to enhance the Indonesian Navy's underwater capabilities.