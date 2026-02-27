New swimmer delivery vehicles handed over to Indonesian defence ministry

Underwater defence technology company Drass recently handed over two new swimmer delivery vehicles (SDVs) to the Indonesian Ministry of Defence for use by the Indonesian Navy.

The SDVs are equipped with advanced autonomous capabilities, integrating state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems alongside a fully featured optronic periscope suite.

Drass said all autonomous functions were rigorously validated during comprehensive at-sea trials, confirming the platforms' reliability, safety, and operational readiness.