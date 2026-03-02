US Navy's final Spearhead-class fast transport hits the water

The vessel will also be capable of operating in shallow waterways and undertaking a wide range of activities including the high-speed transportation of troops, military vehicles such as main battle tanks, and equipment totalling 544 tonnes up to 1,200 nautical miles.

The EPF will have a core crew complement of 21 personnel, with airline style seating for more than 312 embarked forces and fixed berthing for 146. The vessel will also be fitted with four mounts for Browning M2 12.7mm machine guns to provide limited self-defence capability against small surface and airborne threats.

The future Lansing is being built as a flight II EPF capable of providing a Role 2E (enhanced) medical capability. This includes, among other capabilities, basic secondary health care built around primary surgery; intensive care unit; ward beds; and limited X-ray, laboratory and dental support.