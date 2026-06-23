Security Vessel News Roundup | June 23 – Indian Navy triple commissioning, new spill cleanup vessel for Lithuania and more

Newly delivered vessels include South Korean and Indian frigates, Romanian and Turkish corvettes, and an oil spill response tanker for a Lithuanian port. Construction meanwhile continues on a large amphibious ship for a Latin American operator.
The Indian Navy commissioned three new ships into service in a ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as guest of honour on Sunday, June 21.
The commissioned ships include the frigate INS Dunagiri, the corvette INS Agray (pictured), and the survey vessel INS Sanshodhak. All three ships were built at the Kolkata facilities of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, which is also constructing four Shachi-class offshore patrol vessels for the navy.
The Indian Navy previously commissioned three vessels in a single day on January 15, 2025, when the Visakhapatnam-class destroyer INS Surat, the frigate INS Nilgiri, and the Kalvari-class submarine INS Vaghsheer were welcomed into service.
Chilean shipbuilder ASMAR has launched the lead ship of a new class of four landing platform docks (LPDs) slated for the Chilean Navy.
The future Magallanes and her sisters are being built for a total cost of approximately US$410 million. The LPD is scheduled to be commissioned into service in 2027.
Design work on the Magallanes-class ships was undertaken by Canadian naval architecture firm Vard Marine. The vessels will be capable of operating in Antarctica and can be employed for secondary missions such as humanitarian assistance and disaster response, logistical support, and search and rescue.
A new waste collection vessel has entered service at the Port of Klaipeda in Lithuania.
Built by Lithuania's Western Baltic Shipyard, Rasa was christened during a ceremony at the port on Thursday, June 18. She will be operated by the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority.
Estonian shipbuilder Baltic Workboats, which was responsible for the vessel design, final outfitting and systems integration, said she is the first hydrogen-powered vessel to be delivered by the company, though her hydrogen propulsion arrangement has not yet been certified, thus limiting her to operation on electric mode only. Hydrogen has nonetheless already been loaded into her fuel tanks.
Turkish defence company ASFAT formally handed over two new warships to the Turkish Navy and the Romanian Navy during a ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday, June 20.
The Turkish Navy's TCG Koçhisar and the Romanian Navy's Contraamiral Roman are Hisar-class light corvettes, which belong to the MILGEM family of Turkish-developed naval vessels.
Roman is the former TCG Akhisar, which Romania acquired from Turkey late last year. ASFAT said the turnover of ex-Akhisar to Romania marked Turkey's first export of a warship to a NATO and EU member country.
South Korean shipbuilder SK Oceanplant has delivered the second Chungnam-class guided-missile frigate slated for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).
Like earlier sister ROKS Chungnam, the future ROKS Gyeongbuk has a length of 129 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a displacement of 3,600 tonnes, space for 125 crewmembers, and a combined diesel-electric or gas propulsion arrangement that will deliver a top speed of 30 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
The frigate also boasts significantly enhanced anti-air warfare capability through the installation of a multi-functional phased array radar that can provide 360 degrees of coverage without any blind spots, a combat management system, a fire control radar, and a vertical launch system for K-SAAM surface-to-air missiles.