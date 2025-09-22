VESSEL REVIEW | INS Nilgiri – New locally built stealth frigate class for Indian Navy

The frigates each have a length of 149 metres (489 feet), a beam of 17.8 metres (58.4 feet), a draught of 5.22 metres (17.1 feet), a displacement of 6,670 tonnes, and a crew complement of 226.

The Nilgiri-class frigates are notable for being among the first Indian Navy surface ships built using the integrated modular construction methodology. Through this approach, entire blocks are already pre-assembled and pre-outfitted with some of the essential onboard systems and then integrated with each other to form the hull.

In the case of Himgiri, construction of some portions of the hull blocks was done at a number of smaller local shipyards and other facilities while final integration and assembly took place at GRSE’s facilities in Kolkata.