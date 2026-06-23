Indian Navy commissions three ships on same day

The Indian Navy commissioned three new ships into service in a ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as guest of honour on Sunday, June 21.
The commissioned ships include the frigate INS Dunagiri, the corvette INS Agray (pictured), and the survey vessel INS Sanshodhak. All three ships were built at the Kolkata facilities of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, which is also constructing four Shachi-class offshore patrol vessels for the navy.
The Indian Navy previously commissioned three vessels in a single day on January 15, 2025, when the Visakhapatnam-class destroyer INS Surat, the frigate INS Nilgiri, and the Kalvari-class submarine INS Vaghsheer were welcomed into service.
Dunagiri is the fifth Nilgiri-class stealth frigate. The 149-metre-long ship is equipped for anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-air warfare, and her armament includes BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles.
Agray is the fifth Arnala-class corvette, which was designed primarily for ASW. The ship is capable of full-scale, sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters and up to 200 nautical miles from shore as well as search and attack.
Sanshodhak is the fourth and final Sandhayak-class large survey ship. The Sandhayak-class vessels are the largest survey vessels ever built in India with each one measuring 110 metres long and displacing over 3,000 tonnes.