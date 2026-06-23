Indian Navy commissions three ships on same day

Dunagiri is the fifth Nilgiri-class stealth frigate. The 149-metre-long ship is equipped for anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-air warfare, and her armament includes BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles.

Agray is the fifth Arnala-class corvette, which was designed primarily for ASW. The ship is capable of full-scale, sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters and up to 200 nautical miles from shore as well as search and attack.

Sanshodhak is the fourth and final Sandhayak-class large survey ship. The Sandhayak-class vessels are the largest survey vessels ever built in India with each one measuring 110 metres long and displacing over 3,000 tonnes.