VIDEO | Chilean Navy's newest landing platform dock hits the water

Chilean shipbuilder ASMAR has launched the lead ship of a new class of four landing platform docks (LPDs) slated for the Chilean Navy.

The future Magallanes and her sisters are being built for a total cost of approximately US$410 million. The LPD is scheduled to be commissioned into service in 2027.

Design work on the Magallanes-class ships was undertaken by Canadian naval architecture firm Vard Marine. The vessels will be capable of operating in Antarctica and can be employed for secondary missions such as humanitarian assistance and disaster response, logistical support, and search and rescue.