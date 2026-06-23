VIDEO | Chilean Navy's newest landing platform dock hits the water

Chilean shipbuilder ASMAR has launched the lead ship of a new class of four landing platform docks (LPDs) slated for the Chilean Navy.
The future Magallanes and her sisters are being built for a total cost of approximately US$410 million. The LPD is scheduled to be commissioned into service in 2027.
Design work on the Magallanes-class ships was undertaken by Canadian naval architecture firm Vard Marine. The vessels will be capable of operating in Antarctica and can be employed for secondary missions such as humanitarian assistance and disaster response, logistical support, and search and rescue.
Upon completion, the amphibious ship will have a length of 110 metres, a beam of 21.8 metres, a displacement of 4,000 tons, and space for landing craft, small boats and wheeled vehicles. Aviation facilities will be available for use by helicopters.
The LPD will have a crew complement of 95 and will also be able to house up to 250 embarked troops or other personnel. Armament will consist of 20mm autocannon and 12.7mm machine guns fitted on remote weapon stations.
Magallanes' launching ceremony was held at ASMAR's Talcahuano shipyard on Thursday, June 18, with President of Chile José Antonio Kast as guest of honour.