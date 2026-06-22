New frigate delivered to Republic of Korea Navy

South Korean shipbuilder SK Oceanplant has delivered the second Chungnam-class guided-missile frigate slated for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).

Like earlier sister ROKS Chungnam, the future ROKS Gyeongbuk has a length of 129 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a displacement of 3,600 tonnes, space for 125 crewmembers, and a combined diesel-electric or gas propulsion arrangement that will deliver a top speed of 30 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

The frigate also boasts significantly enhanced anti-air warfare capability through the installation of a multi-functional phased array radar that can provide 360 degrees of coverage without any blind spots, a combat management system, a fire control radar, and a vertical launch system for K-SAAM surface-to-air missiles.