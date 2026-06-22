New frigate delivered to Republic of Korea Navy

South Korean shipbuilder SK Oceanplant has delivered the second Chungnam-class guided-missile frigate slated for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).
Like earlier sister ROKS Chungnam, the future ROKS Gyeongbuk has a length of 129 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a displacement of 3,600 tonnes, space for 125 crewmembers, and a combined diesel-electric or gas propulsion arrangement that will deliver a top speed of 30 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
The frigate also boasts significantly enhanced anti-air warfare capability through the installation of a multi-functional phased array radar that can provide 360 degrees of coverage without any blind spots, a combat management system, a fire control radar, and a vertical launch system for K-SAAM surface-to-air missiles.
The other armament includes a 127mm naval gun, a CIWS-II 30mm close-in weapon system for point defence against low-flying missiles and aircraft, land attack missiles, depth charges and torpedoes.
The future Gyeongbuk and her five sisters are slated to replace some of the ROKN’s ageing small surface combatants such as the Ulsan-class frigates and the Pohang-class corvettes, which first entered service in the 1980s.
SK Oceanplant will build another two Chungnam-class frigates for the ROKN while Hanwha Ocean will build two. Class lead ship Chungnam was built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.