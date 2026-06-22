Turkish builder hands over two new warships on same day

Turkish defence company ASFAT formally handed over two new warships to the Turkish Navy and the Romanian Navy during a ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday, June 20.

The Turkish Navy's TCG Koçhisar and the Romanian Navy's Contraamiral Roman are Hisar-class light corvettes, which belong to the MILGEM family of Turkish-developed naval vessels.

Roman is the former TCG Akhisar, which Romania acquired from Turkey late last year. ASFAT said the turnover of ex-Akhisar to Romania marked Turkey's first export of a warship to a NATO and EU member country.