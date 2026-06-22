Turkish builder hands over two new warships on same day

Turkish defence company ASFAT formally handed over two new warships to the Turkish Navy and the Romanian Navy during a ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday, June 20.
The Turkish Navy's TCG Koçhisar and the Romanian Navy's Contraamiral Roman are Hisar-class light corvettes, which belong to the MILGEM family of Turkish-developed naval vessels.
Roman is the former TCG Akhisar, which Romania acquired from Turkey late last year. ASFAT said the turnover of ex-Akhisar to Romania marked Turkey's first export of a warship to a NATO and EU member country.
Roman will now undergo outfitting, which would include the integration of new long-range surface-to-surface missiles developed by Kongsberg.
The Hisar-class corvettes each have an LOA of 99.56 metres, a beam of 14.2 metres, a draught of 3.77 metres, and a combined diesel-electric or diesel propulsion arrangement that consists of four diesel engines, four generators and two electric motors. The propulsion delivers a maximum speed of 24 knots, a cruising speed of 12 knots, and a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Armament on each ship includes an MKE 76mm naval gun, an Aselsan Gokdeniz close-in weapon system, eight Hisar-D surface-to-air missiles, eight Atmaca anti-ship missiles, Roketsan anti-submarine warfare (ASW) rockets, and two Unirobotics Targan remote controlled weapon stations fitted with 12.7mm machine guns.