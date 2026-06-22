Naval Ships

Turkish builder hands over two new warships on same day

The Romanian Navy corvette Contraamiral Roman (left) and the Turkish Navy corvette TCG Koçhisar during their delivery ceremony at Istanbul Naval Shipyard, June 20, 2026. Both ships belong to the Hisar-class corvettes built by Turkish defence company ASFAT.
The Romanian Navy corvette Contraamiral Roman (left) and the Turkish Navy corvette TCG Koçhisar during their delivery ceremony at Istanbul Naval Shipyard, June 20, 2026. Both ships belong to the Hisar-class corvettes built by Turkish defence company ASFAT.ASFAT
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Turkish defence company ASFAT formally handed over two new warships to the Turkish Navy and the Romanian Navy during a ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday, June 20.

The Turkish Navy's TCG Koçhisar and the Romanian Navy's Contraamiral Roman are Hisar-class light corvettes, which belong to the MILGEM family of Turkish-developed naval vessels.

Roman is the former TCG Akhisar, which Romania acquired from Turkey late last year. ASFAT said the turnover of ex-Akhisar to Romania marked Turkey's first export of a warship to a NATO and EU member country.

Roman will now undergo outfitting, which would include the integration of new long-range surface-to-surface missiles developed by Kongsberg.

The Hisar-class corvettes each have an LOA of 99.56 metres, a beam of 14.2 metres, a draught of 3.77 metres, and a combined diesel-electric or diesel propulsion arrangement that consists of four diesel engines, four generators and two electric motors. The propulsion delivers a maximum speed of 24 knots, a cruising speed of 12 knots, and a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Armament on each ship includes an MKE 76mm naval gun, an Aselsan Gokdeniz close-in weapon system, eight Hisar-D surface-to-air missiles, eight Atmaca anti-ship missiles, Roketsan anti-submarine warfare (ASW) rockets, and two Unirobotics Targan remote controlled weapon stations fitted with 12.7mm machine guns.

Europe
MENA
Turkey
Romania
Turkish Navy
Romanian Navy
ASFAT
Hisar class
TCG Akhisar (vessel)
Contraamiral Roman (vessel)
TCG Koçhisar (vessel)
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