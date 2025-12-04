Romania acquires lead ship of new Turkish-built corvette class

The Romanian Government, through the Ministry of Defence, recently acquired the lead ship of a new class of light corvettes built by Turkish defence company ASFAT.

TCG Akhisar, which was sold to Romania for approximately €223 million (US$261 million), belongs to the MILGEM family of Turkish-developed naval vessels. The corvette and her sisters under the Hisar-class were derived from the Ada-class corvettes being operated by the Turkish Navy.