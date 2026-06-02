Security Vessel News Roundup | June 2 – Naval focus: new surface combatants and rescue boats

A destroyer has been delivered to the US Navy while newly inaugurated vessels include Brazilian Navy rescue boats and a Royal Australian Navy patrol ship. The Philippine Navy has formally named its newest all-gun surface combatant. Lastly, construction continues on a multi-role patrol ship for the Italian Navy.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has laid the keel of a new multi-purpose offshore patrol vessel (pattugliatore polivalente d'altura; PPA) slated for the Italian Navy.
The ship will be the eighth Thaon di Revel-class PPA to be built by Fincantieri for the Italian Navy. Like her sisters, she will be used for a range of missions including patrols, civil protection, and search and rescue.
Upon completion, the ship will have an LOA of 143 metres, a beam of 16.5 metres, a draught of 10.5 metres, accommodation for 135 crewmembers, and deck space for an 11-metre-long rigid inflatable boat (RIB) that the crew can use for at-sea interceptions and boardings. The RIB will be deployed into and recovered from the water via davits or a stern ramp.
The US Navy took delivery of its 77th overall Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer in a ceremony on Thursday, May 28.
The future USS Patrick Gallagher is also the 41st Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works of Maine.
The ship is named for US Marine Corps Corporal Patrick Gallagher, who received the Navy Cross for heroism during the Vietnam War when he managed to jump on and throw an enemy grenade into a river. He was killed in action just one year afterwards.
The Royal Australian Navy commissioned the offshore patrol vessel (OPV) HMAS Eyre on Saturday, May 30.
The OPV was constructed at Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia under project SEA 1180-1. She is the second in the Arafura-class, which will be part of a wider navy minor war vessel fleet supporting civil maritime security and enhanced regional engagement in the Southwest Pacific and Southeast Asia.
When not conducting maritime security missions, the vessels may support hydrographic surveys.
The Brazilian Navy has placed a recently acquired search and rescue (SAR) boat into service.
LSAR-02 is a sister vessel of LSAR-01, which the Brazilian Navy commissioned in April 2026. Both vessels were handed over to the navy at the end of last year.
The new SAR boats each have an FRP hull, a length of 15.7 metres, a beam of 4.8 metres, and a wave-piercing design that offers improved seakeeping capabilities and fuel efficiency at high speeds while providing comfort for the crew.
The Philippine Navy formally named its newest offshore patrol vessel (OPV) during a ceremony at Naval Operating Base Subic in Zambales province on Tuesday, May 26.
The future BRP Rajah Lakandula is the second of a planned class of six 94--metre OPVs being built for the Philippine Navy by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in fulfilment of PHP30 billion (US$500 million) contract awarded by the Philippine Department of National Defense in 2022.
Class lead ship BRP Rajah Sulayman was commissioned into service in February of this year.