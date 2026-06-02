Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | June 2 – Naval focus: new surface combatants and rescue boats

Security Vessel News Roundup | June 2 – Naval focus: new surface combatants and rescue boats
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A destroyer has been delivered to the US Navy while newly inaugurated vessels include Brazilian Navy rescue boats and a Royal Australian Navy patrol ship. The Philippine Navy has formally named its newest all-gun surface combatant. Lastly, construction continues on a multi-role patrol ship for the Italian Navy.

Keel laid for Italian Navy's eighth Thaon di Revel-class patrol ship

Commemorative plaque during the keel-laying ceremony for the Italian Navy's eighth Thaon di Revel-class offshore patrol vesse, May 29, 2026
Commemorative plaque during the keel-laying ceremony for the Italian Navy's eighth Thaon di Revel-class offshore patrol vesse, May 29, 2026OCCAR

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has laid the keel of a new multi-purpose offshore patrol vessel (pattugliatore polivalente d'altura; PPA) slated for the Italian Navy.

The ship will be the eighth Thaon di Revel-class PPA to be built by Fincantieri for the Italian Navy. Like her sisters, she will be used for a range of missions including patrols, civil protection, and search and rescue.

Upon completion, the ship will have an LOA of 143 metres, a beam of 16.5 metres, a draught of 10.5 metres, accommodation for 135 crewmembers, and deck space for an 11-metre-long rigid inflatable boat (RIB) that the crew can use for at-sea interceptions and boardings. The RIB will be deployed into and recovered from the water via davits or a stern ramp.

US Navy takes delivery of guided-missile destroyer Patrick Gallagher

USS Patrick Gallagher, the US Navy's 77th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer (photo date unknown)
USS Patrick Gallagher, the US Navy's 77th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer (photo date unknown)General Dynamics Bath Iron Works

The US Navy took delivery of its 77th overall Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer in a ceremony on Thursday, May 28.

The future USS Patrick Gallagher is also the 41st Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works of Maine.

The ship is named for US Marine Corps Corporal Patrick Gallagher, who received the Navy Cross for heroism during the Vietnam War when he managed to jump on and throw an enemy grenade into a river. He was killed in action just one year afterwards.

Royal Australian Navy commissions second Arafura-class patrol vessel

Commissioning of HMAS Eyre, the Royal Australian Navy's second Arafura-class offshore patrol vessel, May 30, 2026
Commissioning of HMAS Eyre, the Royal Australian Navy's second Arafura-class offshore patrol vessel, May 30, 2026Australian Department of Defence

The Royal Australian Navy commissioned the offshore patrol vessel (OPV) HMAS Eyre on Saturday, May 30.

The OPV was constructed at Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia under project SEA 1180-1. She is the second in the Arafura-class, which will be part of a wider navy minor war vessel fleet supporting civil maritime security and enhanced regional engagement in the Southwest Pacific and Southeast Asia.

When not conducting maritime security missions, the vessels may support hydrographic surveys.

Brazilian Navy places new rescue boat into service

The Brazilian Navy search and rescue boat LSAR-02
The Brazilian Navy search and rescue boat LSAR-02

The Brazilian Navy has placed a recently acquired search and rescue (SAR) boat into service.

LSAR-02 is a sister vessel of LSAR-01, which the Brazilian Navy commissioned in April 2026. Both vessels were handed over to the navy at the end of last year.

The new SAR boats each have an FRP hull, a length of 15.7 metres, a beam of 4.8 metres, and a wave-piercing design that offers improved seakeeping capabilities and fuel efficiency at high speeds while providing comfort for the crew.

Philippine Navy christens second Rajah Sulayman-class patrol vessel

Christening of BRP Rajah Lakandula, the Philippine Navy's second Rajah Sulayman-class offshore patrol vessel, May 26, 2026
Christening of BRP Rajah Lakandula, the Philippine Navy's second Rajah Sulayman-class offshore patrol vessel, May 26, 2026Philippine Navy

The Philippine Navy formally named its newest offshore patrol vessel (OPV) during a ceremony at Naval Operating Base Subic in Zambales province on Tuesday, May 26.

The future BRP Rajah Lakandula is the second of a planned class of six 94--metre OPVs being built for the Philippine Navy by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in fulfilment of PHP30 billion (US$500 million) contract awarded by the Philippine Department of National Defense in 2022.

Class lead ship BRP Rajah Sulayman was commissioned into service in February of this year.

Europe
Asia
North America
Italy
Australia
Oceania
Royal Australian Navy
US Navy
Brazil
Latin America
Philippines
South Korea
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
Philippine Navy
Fincantieri
Offshore Patrol Vessel
Brazilian Navy
Arleigh Burke class
Italian Navy
Arafura class
Thaon di Revel class
General Dynamics Bath Iron Works
United States
Rajah Sulayman class
BRP Rajah Lakandula (vessel)
LSAR 01 (vessel)
LSAR 02 (vessel)
HMAS Eyre (vessel)
USS Patrick Gallagher (vessel)
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