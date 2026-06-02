US Navy takes delivery of guided-missile destroyer Patrick Gallagher

The US Navy took delivery of its 77th overall Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer in a ceremony on Thursday, May 28.

The future USS Patrick Gallagher is also the 41st Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works of Maine.

The ship is named for US Marine Corps Corporal Patrick Gallagher, who received the Navy Cross for heroism during the Vietnam War when he managed to jump on and throw an enemy grenade into a river. He was killed in action just one year afterwards.