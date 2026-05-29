Brazilian Navy places new rescue boat into service

For its two vessels, the Brazilian Navy required a number of tailored features. These included self-righting capability, which would allow each vessel to right itself in the event of capsizing, providing increased levels of safety.

A thermal camera for man-overboard detection and nighttime operations has also been installed on each boat. Each vessel's wheelhouse also features forward-leaning windscreens to help reduce glare from the helm station and to reduce reliance on wipers when operating under inclement weather conditions.

The navy also required that the vessels be capable of operating at speeds in excess of 25 knots, with an operational range of up to 80 nautical miles offshore and an endurance of three days.