Brazilian Navy places new rescue boat into service

The Brazilian Navy has placed a recently acquired search and rescue (SAR) boat into service.
LSAR-02 is a sister vessel of LSAR-01, which the Brazilian Navy commissioned in April 2026. Both vessels were handed over to the navy at the end of last year.
The new SAR boats each have an FRP hull, a length of 15.7 metres, a beam of 4.8 metres, and a wave-piercing design that offers improved seakeeping capabilities and fuel efficiency at high speeds while providing comfort for the crew.
For its two vessels, the Brazilian Navy required a number of tailored features. These included self-righting capability, which would allow each vessel to right itself in the event of capsizing, providing increased levels of safety.
A thermal camera for man-overboard detection and nighttime operations has also been installed on each boat. Each vessel's wheelhouse also features forward-leaning windscreens to help reduce glare from the helm station and to reduce reliance on wipers when operating under inclement weather conditions.
The navy also required that the vessels be capable of operating at speeds in excess of 25 knots, with an operational range of up to 80 nautical miles offshore and an endurance of three days.