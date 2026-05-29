Philippine Navy christens second Rajah Sulayman-class patrol vessel

Lakandula’s armament is optimised for low-intensity operations such as maritime deterrence and sovereignty enforcement, hence the omission of guided missile launchers. This then frees up the navy's larger and more heavily armed Jose Rizal-class and Miguel Malvar-class frigates for long-range strike, air defence, and other critical missions.

The OPV's armament is limited to only a Leonardo/OTO Melara 76mm rapid fire naval gun, two Aselsan SMASH 30mm autocannons mounted on remotely controlled weapon stations, two 12.7mm machine guns, and two Sitep Italia acoustic hailers and laser dazzlers.

The Rajah Sulayman-class OPVs are the first Philippine Navy ships to be equipped with non-lethal light disruption systems.