Royal Australian Navy commissions second Arafura-class patrol vessel

The Royal Australian Navy commissioned the offshore patrol vessel (OPV) HMAS Eyre on Saturday, May 30.

The OPV was constructed at Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia under project SEA 1180-1. She is the second in the Arafura-class, which will be part of a wider navy minor war vessel fleet supporting civil maritime security and enhanced regional engagement in the Southwest Pacific and Southeast Asia.

When not conducting maritime security missions, the vessels may support hydrographic surveys.