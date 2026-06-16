Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | June 16 – Pakistan's newest submarine, Canadian destroyer construction and more

Security Vessel News Roundup | June 16 – Pakistan's newest submarine, Canadian destroyer construction and more
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Pakistan's newest submarine has arrived in home waters while the Philippine Navy has formally welcomed a patrol ship into service. An Australian-designed landing craft will soon commence operations in support of the US military as construction continues on a new destroyer for the Royal Canadian Navy. Lastly, a Russian designer has introduced a class of minesweepers optimised for the export market.

Keel laid for lead ship of new Canadian destroyer class

Rendering of a River-class destroyer
Rendering of a River-class destroyerRoyal Canadian Navy

Irving Shipbuilding has laid the keel of the lead ship of a new class of destroyers slated for the Royal Canadian Navy.

HMCS Fraser will belong to the River-class destroyers, which are being built as variants of BAE Systems' Type 26 warship. Variants of the ships are also being constructed as frigates for the UK Royal Navy and the Royal Australian Navy, under which they will be officially known as the City-class and the Hunter-class, respectively.

The official NATO ship designator for the Royal Canadian Navy's River-class warships will be DDGH – a destroyer (DD), guided (G) missile, helicopter (H) capable.

Russian builder unveils export-only variant of existing minesweeper class

Scale model of a Project 12701 mine countermeasures vessel
Scale model of a Project 12701 mine countermeasures vesselUnited Shipbuilding Corporation

Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, through its Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, has unveiled a new class of mine countermeasures (MCM) vessels that will be marketed exclusively to export customers.

The Project 12701 MCM vessels will be variants of the existing Project 12700 ships, otherwise known as the Alexandrit-class. Each Project 12701 vessel will have a hull made from vacuum-infused FRP, which is being proposed by Almaz as lighter yet just as durable as steel.

In addition to improving each vessel's resistance to corrosion, FRP produces no magnetic field, making the vessels safe for operation in waters containing magnetic mines.

Pakistan's newest submarine arrives in home waters following delivery voyage from China

The Pakistan Navy submarine PNS Hangor being escorted by small boats and Z-9EC helicopters as she nears Karachi, June 11, 2026
The Pakistan Navy submarine PNS Hangor being escorted by small boats and Z-9EC helicopters as she nears Karachi, June 11, 2026Pakistan Navy

The Pakistan Navy's newest submarine has arrived in home waters at the end of her delivery voyage from China.

PNS Hangor was commissioned into service in April of this year. The submarine arrived in Karachi on Thursday, June 11, and was formally welcomed during a reception ceremony that same day.

Hangor is the lead vessel of an eight-strong class of diesel-electric submarines based on the Type 039A or Yuan-class boats being operated by the People's Liberation Army Navy of China.

Australian-designed stern landing vessel wraps up end user sea trials

Matilda 1, a Seatransport-designed stern landing vessel to be operated by the US military
Matilda 1Seatransport

A new stern landing vessel (SLV) designed by Australian naval architecture firm Seatransport has completed undergoing contractor and end user sea trials.

The 73-metre Matilda 1 is now en route to Darwin and will undergo final preparations prior to being operated under a three-year lease with the US Marine Corps, primarily within the Asia-Pacific.

Built by Karimun Anugrah Sejati of Batam, Indonesia, the SLV will be able to transport up to 550 tonnes of cargo over 4,000 nautical miles. Seatransport CEO Dr Stuart Ballantyne said she can achieve 85 per cent of her designed speed in head sea state five and predominant waves in standard tradewind areas.

Philippine Navy's second Rajah Sulayman-class offshore patrol vessel enters service

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (second from right) at the commissioning ceremony of the Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel BRP Rajah Lakandula in Manila, June 9, 2026
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (second from right) at the commissioning ceremony of the Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel BRP Rajah Lakandula in Manila, June 9, 2026Official Facebook account of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr

The Philippine Navy commissioned its newest offshore patrol vessel (OPV) during a ceremony at the navy's headquarters in Manila on Tuesday, June 9.

BRP Rajah Lakandula is the second of a planned class of six 94--metre OPVs being built for the Philippine Navy by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in fulfilment of PHP30 billion (US$500 million) contract awarded by the Philippine Department of National Defense in 2022.

Class lead ship BRP Rajah Sulayman was commissioned in February of this year. Lakandula's commissioning meanwhile coincided with the 128th anniversary of the founding of the Philippine Navy, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as guest of honour.

United Kingdom
Asia
Canada
North America
China
Australia
Oceania
Philippines
Russia
Indonesia
South Korea
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
Hangor class
Pakistan
Pakistan Navy
Philippine Navy
BAE Systems
Offshore Patrol Vessel
US Marine Corps
United Shipbuilding Corporation
Irving Shipbuilding
Royal Canadian Navy
Karimun Anugrah Sejati
Type 26
Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau
United States
Seatransport
River class (destroyer)
Rajah Sulayman class
BRP Rajah Lakandula (vessel)
Matilda 1 (vessel)
PNS Hangor (vessel)
Project 12701
HMCS Fraser (vessel)
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