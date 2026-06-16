Security Vessel News Roundup | June 16 – Pakistan's newest submarine, Canadian destroyer construction and more

Irving Shipbuilding has laid the keel of the lead ship of a new class of destroyers slated for the Royal Canadian Navy.

HMCS Fraser will belong to the River-class destroyers, which are being built as variants of BAE Systems' Type 26 warship. Variants of the ships are also being constructed as frigates for the UK Royal Navy and the Royal Australian Navy, under which they will be officially known as the City-class and the Hunter-class, respectively.

The official NATO ship designator for the Royal Canadian Navy's River-class warships will be DDGH – a destroyer (DD), guided (G) missile, helicopter (H) capable.