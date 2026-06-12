Pakistan's newest submarine arrives in home waters following delivery voyage from China

The Pakistan Navy's newest submarine has arrived in home waters at the end of her delivery voyage from China.

PNS Hangor was commissioned into service in April of this year. The submarine arrived in Karachi on Thursday, June 11, and was formally welcomed during a reception ceremony that same day.

Hangor is the lead vessel of an eight-strong class of diesel-electric submarines based on the Type 039A or Yuan-class boats being operated by the People's Liberation Army Navy of China.