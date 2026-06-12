Russian builder unveils export-only variant of existing minesweeper class

Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, through its Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, has unveiled a new class of mine countermeasures (MCM) vessels that will be marketed exclusively to export customers.

The Project 12701 MCM vessels will be variants of the existing Project 12700 ships, otherwise known as the Alexandrit-class. Each Project 12701 vessel will have a hull made from vacuum-infused FRP, which is being proposed by Almaz as lighter yet just as durable as steel.

In addition to improving each vessel's resistance to corrosion, FRP produces no magnetic field, making the vessels safe for operation in waters containing magnetic mines.