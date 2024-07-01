Construction begins on Royal Canadian Navy's newest destroyers

Irving Shipbuilding of Nova Scotia has begun construction of a new class of destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy. The warships will be known as the River-class and the first three vessels will be named Fraser, Saint-Laurent, and Mackenzie, respectively, after three of Canada's key waterways.
Full rate production is scheduled to start in 2025. Delivery of class lead ship HMCS Fraser is scheduled in the early 2030s, while the final ship will be handed over by 2050.
The vessels will be based on BAE Systems' Type 26 Global Combat Ship design, examples of which are being built by the United Kingdom and Australia. The ships will have enhanced underwater sensors, state-of-the-art radar, and modern weapons.
The official NATO Ship Designator for the River-class warship will be DDGH – a destroyer (DD), guided (G) missile, helicopter (H) capable. The River-class will replace both the Iroquois-class destroyers and the Halifax-class frigates.