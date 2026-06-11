Philippine Navy's second Rajah Sulayman-class offshore patrol vessel enters service

The Philippine Navy commissioned its newest offshore patrol vessel (OPV) during a ceremony at the navy's headquarters in Manila on Tuesday, June 9.

BRP Rajah Lakandula is the second of a planned class of six 94--metre OPVs being built for the Philippine Navy by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in fulfilment of PHP30 billion (US$500 million) contract awarded by the Philippine Department of National Defense in 2022.

Class lead ship BRP Rajah Sulayman was commissioned in February of this year. Lakandula's commissioning meanwhile coincided with the 128th anniversary of the founding of the Philippine Navy, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as guest of honour.