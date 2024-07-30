Security Vessel News Roundup | July 30 – Australian and Israeli landing craft, Italian and Belgian minehunters and more

Deliveries include new landing craft and patrol vessels as well as a refurbished medical service boat. Construction continues on naval ships for the US, Italy, and Belgium. Finally, orders have been placed for minehunters, large naval support ships, and landing craft.
Israel Shipyards (ISL) recently completed construction of two new medium landing craft (LCM) in a series ordered by an undisclosed customer.
The 24-metre LCMs will be used for a broad range of missions in rivers and lakes and will be capable of carrying vehicles as well as personnel.
ISL will also provide the customer with operational support under a transfer of technology program. This will ensure servicing and maintenance requirements will be immediately addressed to minimise downtime as the customer's crews familiarise themselves with the vessels.
Indian manufacturers Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Hindustan Shipyard (HSL) will cooperate on the construction of new fleet support ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy. The delivery of the ships will be in fulfilment of a contract between HSL and the navy signed in August 2023.
Upon completion, each FSS will have a length of 220 metres and a displacement of approximately 45,000 tonnes, making these among the largest Indian Navy ships ever built. Construction will take place at L&T's facilities in Kattupalli on India's east coast.
The Pakistan Navy formally welcomed its third Yarmook-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) in a ceremony at the Port of Constanta in Romania on Friday, July 26. Like its sisters, PNS Hunain was built as a multi-purpose surface combatant that is also equipped to carry a helicopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and two rigid inflatable boats (RIBs).
The US Navy formally named its 77th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer in a ceremony on Saturday, July 27. The future USS Patrick Gallagher is also the 41st Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works of Maine.
A partnership formed by Italian shipbuilding and design firm Intermarine and defence technology company Leonardo has entered into an agreement with the Directorate of Naval Armaments of Italy's General Secretariat of Defence and National Armaments Directorate for the construction of new mine countermeasures (MCM) vessels for the Italian Navy.
The Royal Australian Navy has selected a new light landing craft for use by the in-service Pacific Support Vessel ADV Reliant. The new vessels will be designed to be faster and more capable than legacy in-service craft.
French shipbuilder Kership and Belgium Naval and Robotics have begun conducting sea trials of the first vessel to be built under the joint Belgian-Dutch rMCM mine countermeasures (MCM) program. Following completion, the future Oostende will be handed over to the Belgian Navy.
Alabama boatbuilder Silver Ships recently delivered a new welded-aluminium workboat with an enclosed center console to the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) in Fort Worth, Texas. The 23-foot (seven-metre) vessel will be operated in support of the TRWD's law enforcement efforts.
The Babcock International Group has confirmed that a medical vessel to be operated by Edinburgh-based charity the Vine Trust has departed for Tanzania following successful sea trials.
Lady Jean is the former Royal Navy patrol boat HMS Scimitar, which was decommissioned in 2022. Babcock converted the patrol boat into a floating clinic to support the Vine Trust's efforts to provide adequate medical consultation services for coastal communities in Lake Victoria.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently launched the seventh Thaon di Revel-class multi-purpose offshore patrol vessel (Pattugliatore Polivalente d'Altura; PPA) ordered from the company by the Italian Navy. The ship will be named Domenico Millelire after an Italian naval officer who led the forces that defeated the French Republic fleet during the latter's attempted occupation of Sardinia in 1793.