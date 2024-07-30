Security Vessel News Roundup | July 30 – Australian and Israeli landing craft, Italian and Belgian minehunters and more

Israeli builder delivers new landing craft pair

Israel Shipyards (ISL) recently completed construction of two new medium landing craft (LCM) in a series ordered by an undisclosed customer.

The 24-metre LCMs will be used for a broad range of missions in rivers and lakes and will be capable of carrying vehicles as well as personnel.

ISL will also provide the customer with operational support under a transfer of technology program. This will ensure servicing and maintenance requirements will be immediately addressed to minimise downtime as the customer's crews familiarise themselves with the vessels.