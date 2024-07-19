Texas' Tarrant Regional Water District acquires law enforcement boat

Alabama boatbuilder Silver Ships recently delivered a new welded-aluminium workboat with an enclosed center console to the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) in Fort Worth, Texas. The 23-foot (seven-metre) vessel will be operated in support of the TRWD's law enforcement efforts.

The TRWD provides safe, reliable water supply water to more than two million North Texans. The agency is also responsible for the management of four lakes utilised for boating, fishing, and other recreational water activities as well as flood damage reduction and environmental sustainability.