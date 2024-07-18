Vine Trust's new medical vessel departs for Tanzania

The Babcock International Group has confirmed that a medical vessel to be operated by Edinburgh-based charity the Vine Trust has departed for Tanzania following successful sea trials.
Lady Jean is the former Royal Navy patrol boat HMS Scimitar, which was decommissioned in 2022. Babcock converted the patrol boat into a floating clinic to support the Vine Trust's efforts to provide adequate medical consultation services for coastal communities in Lake Victoria.
Lady Jean is the second vessel Babcock has converted for The Vine Trust following the 35-metre medical ferry Forth Hope, which was handed over to the charity in 2017.
The 16- by 3.1-metre vessel underwent a complete overhaul to enable it to operate as a platform for medical consultations. The Vine Trust expects that the vessel will serve in its new role in Tanzania for 20 years.
The upgrades on ex-Scimitar also included the replacement of the generator, the rewiring of electrics, the servicing of the engines, and the installation of new seats and air conditioning. The grey hull and superstructure have been repainted with high-visibility white and blue to reflect the vessel's new non-combatant function.