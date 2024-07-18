Vine Trust's new medical vessel departs for Tanzania

The Babcock International Group has confirmed that a medical vessel to be operated by Edinburgh-based charity the Vine Trust has departed for Tanzania following successful sea trials.

Lady Jean is the former Royal Navy patrol boat HMS Scimitar, which was decommissioned in 2022. Babcock converted the patrol boat into a floating clinic to support the Vine Trust's efforts to provide adequate medical consultation services for coastal communities in Lake Victoria.

Lady Jean is the second vessel Babcock has converted for The Vine Trust following the 35-metre medical ferry Forth Hope, which was handed over to the charity in 2017.