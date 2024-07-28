US Navy christens guided-missile destroyer Patrick Gallagher

The ship is named for US Marine Corps Corporal Patrick Gallagher, who received the Navy Cross for heroism during the Vietnam War when he managed to jump on and throw an enemy grenade into a river. He was killed in action just one year afterwards.

The future Patrick Gallagher belongs to the Flight IIA variants of the Arleigh Burke-class. Each Flight IIA destroyer is equipped with improved integrated air and missile defence capabilities, increased computing power, and radar upgrades that improve detection range and reaction time against modern air warfare and ballistic missile threats.