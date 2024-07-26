Royal Australian Navy taps local firm for new landing craft

The Royal Australian Navy has selected a new light landing craft for use by the in-service Pacific Support Vessel ADV Reliant. The new vessels will be designed to be faster and more capable than legacy in-service craft.
Under a contract with Sydney-based The Whiskey Project Group (TWPG), the RAN will receive two all-aluminium Landing Craft Light (LCL). Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the first half of 2025.
With a length of 15.4 metres each, the LCLs will be larger than the RAN’s long-serving Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel (LCVPs) that are often embarked on the sealift ship HMAS Choules and ADV Reliant. The LCLs are derived from a proven TWPG family of multi-purpose utility craft and will be built at the company’s yard in Yamba on the north coast of New South Wales.
Each LCL will be powered by three diesel outboard engines that will deliver speeds of up to 26 knots even at full load. A bi-fold bow ramp will allow each craft to transport either a maximum of 30 personnel or 4.5 tonnes of cargo including light vehicles.
TWPG will commence construction of the LCLs in August 2024.