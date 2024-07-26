Royal Australian Navy taps local firm for new landing craft

With a length of 15.4 metres each, the LCLs will be larger than the RAN’s long-serving Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel (LCVPs) that are often embarked on the sealift ship HMAS Choules and ADV Reliant. The LCLs are derived from a proven TWPG family of multi-purpose utility craft and will be built at the company’s yard in Yamba on the north coast of New South Wales.

Each LCL will be powered by three diesel outboard engines that will deliver speeds of up to 26 knots even at full load. A bi-fold bow ramp will allow each craft to transport either a maximum of 30 personnel or 4.5 tonnes of cargo including light vehicles.

TWPG will commence construction of the LCLs in August 2024.