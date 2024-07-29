Pakistan Navy commissions third Yarmook-class patrol ship

The 98-metre-long OPV also has deck space for two 20-foot containers housing mission-specific equipment modules. The armament consists of a 30mm naval gun, 12.7mm machine guns, a 20mm close-in weapon system, and surface-to-surface missiles.

Hunain belongs the Yarmook-class Batch II ships, which are around seven metres longer than their Batch I sisters. Power is provided by four diesel engines that drive controllable-pitch propellers to deliver speeds of up to 24 knots.