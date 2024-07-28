Partnership to build new minehunters for Italian Navy

The contract has an estimated value of €1.6 billion (US$1.74 billion) and covers the delivery of five vessels as well as related integrated logistical support. To fulfil the contract, the partnership has formed a temporary grouping of companies with Intermarine as the project lead responsible for vessel construction and Leonardo as supplier of the combat system.

Each new MCM vessel will have a length of 63 metres and a displacement of 1,300 tonnes. The vessels will be capable of conducting MCM inside minefields and using different types of autonomous vehicles.