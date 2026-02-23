Security Vessel News Roundup | February 24 – Qatari missile boat, US and Australian landing ships and more

Construction continues on an Italian Navy patrol ship, a Qatari Emiri Navy missile boat, and an emergency towing vessel for the Australian Maritime Safety Authority. An Australian yard has secured a contract for new landing vessels for military use. Lastly, the US Navy has begun a search for a civilian entity that will oversee construction of its new amphibious ships.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently launched a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) ordered by the Italian Navy.
The future Ugolino Vivaldi is the first in a new class of four OPVs being built by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, a joint venture owned by Fincantieri and defence technology company Leonardo.
Upon completion, the OPV will have a length of 96 metres, a displacement of approximately 2,400 tonnes, and accommodation for up to 93 crewmembers. Construction of all four ships in the class will take place at Fincantieri's Riva Trigoso and Muggiano Integrated Shipyard.
Australian shipbuilder Austal secured a AU$4 billion ($2.82 billion) government contract on Friday, cementing its role as a core partner in the federal government's naval modernisation drive.
The contract is the second major defence award Austal has bagged under Australia's strategic shipbuilding agreement with the company, following the AU$1.03 billion landing craft medium deal in December.
"This contract generates a record order book for Austal, provides a long-term demand signal for our supply chain and provides the incentive to invest in uplifting our capability," said CEO Paddy Gregg.
Shares of the company closed 5.5 per cent higher after rising as much as 7.5 per cent earlier in the day.
"Austal is unique in the listed Australian defence sector and the highest quality in the peer group," said Richard Ivers, portfolio manager at Prime Value Asset Management.
The US Navy has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for a vessel construction manager (VCM) that will oversee the acquisition of the service's new medium landing ships (LSMs).
The navy said this strategy is designed to maximise commercial practices to accelerate delivery, improve cost discipline, and expand the US shipbuilding industrial base, with a contract award anticipated for the middle of this year.
For initial production, the navy will direct the VCM to manage LSM construction at two shipyards: Bollinger Shipyards and Fincantieri Marinette Marine.
Dearsan Shipyard of Turkey has launched a new fast attack craft (FAC) ordered by the Qatari Emiri Navy.
The future QENS Al Ghariyah is the final unit in a new class of two FACs being built by Dearsan. Class lead boat QENS Al Wakrah was launched in November last year.
Upon completion, the vessel will measure 50.76 metres long and will be equipped for surface warfare, air defence, and asymmetric warfare.
China's Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry recently launched a new hybrid emergency towing vessel (ETV) to be operated by Boluda Towage Australasia on behalf of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).
Reef Responder utilises a design developed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 65 metres and a bollard pull of 120 tons, 46 per cent greater than that of the earlier AMSA ETV Coral Knight.
The ETV will be fitted with MAN main engines, a steering system and controllable-pitch propellers from Brunvoll, a DP2 system, Cummins generators, firefighting pumps, and a Melcal crane.