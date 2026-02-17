Turkish yard floats out new missile boat for Qatari Emiri Navy

Dearsan Shipyard of Turkey has launched a new fast attack craft (FAC) ordered by the Qatari Emiri Navy.
The future QENS Al Ghariyah is the final unit in a new class of two FACs being built by Dearsan. Class lead boat QENS Al Wakrah was launched in November last year.
Upon completion, the vessel will measure 50.76 metres long and will be equipped for surface warfare, air defence, and asymmetric warfare.
Armament will include a Leonardo 40mm naval gun, two manually operated 12.7mm machine guns, Çakir surface-to-surface missiles, and Sungur surface-to-air missiles.
The vessel will feature a low-observable hull and superstructure design and a stern launch and recovery ramp for use by a rigid inflatable boats for at-sea interception and boarding. Electronic warfare systems will also be fitted.
Three diesel engines will drive waterjets to deliver a maximum speed of over 36 knots and a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
The FACs' missions will include patrol, protection of territorial waters, anti-piracy enforcement, reconnaissance and surveillance, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, maritime border control, and security of bases and ports.
The vessels' areas of operation will include Qatari territorial waters and the Arabian Sea.
Al Wakrah and Al Ghariyah are being built as slightly larger variants of an existing 43-metre FAC design developed by Dearsan. The hulls have been extended to permit the installation of additional systems.