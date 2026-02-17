Turkish yard floats out new missile boat for Qatari Emiri Navy

Dearsan Shipyard of Turkey has launched a new fast attack craft (FAC) ordered by the Qatari Emiri Navy.

The future QENS Al Ghariyah is the final unit in a new class of two FACs being built by Dearsan. Class lead boat QENS Al Wakrah was launched in November last year.

Upon completion, the vessel will measure 50.76 metres long and will be equipped for surface warfare, air defence, and asymmetric warfare.