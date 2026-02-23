Italian Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel hits the water

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently launched a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) ordered by the Italian Navy.

The future Ugolino Vivaldi is the first in a new class of four OPVs being built by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, a joint venture owned by Fincantieri and defence technology company Leonardo.

Upon completion, the OPV will have a length of 96 metres, a displacement of approximately 2,400 tonnes, and accommodation for up to 93 crewmembers. Construction of all four ships in the class will take place at Fincantieri's Riva Trigoso and Muggiano Integrated Shipyard.