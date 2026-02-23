Italian Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel hits the water

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently launched a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) ordered by the Italian Navy.
The future Ugolino Vivaldi is the first in a new class of four OPVs being built by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, a joint venture owned by Fincantieri and defence technology company Leonardo.
Upon completion, the OPV will have a length of 96 metres, a displacement of approximately 2,400 tonnes, and accommodation for up to 93 crewmembers. Construction of all four ships in the class will take place at Fincantieri's Riva Trigoso and Muggiano Integrated Shipyard.
The OPV's duties will include maritime patrols and surveillance, protection of sea lines of communication, and environmental protection.
Among the notable features of the vessel will be a cockpit-style integrated navigation management system that can be operated by only two crewmembers. The station, which will also be located in the bridge, will enable two operators to have direct control of the engines, the rudders, and some functions of the combat system.