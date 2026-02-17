Australia's newest hybrid emergency towing vessel launched in China

China's Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry recently launched a new hybrid emergency towing vessel (ETV) to be operated by Boluda Towage Australasia on behalf of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).
Reef Responder utilises a design developed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 65 metres and a bollard pull of 120 tons, 46 per cent greater than that of the earlier AMSA ETV Coral Knight.
The ETV will be fitted with MAN main engines, a steering system and controllable-pitch propellers from Brunvoll, a DP2 system, Cummins generators, firefighting pumps, and a Melcal crane.
AMSA expects that the ETV will become operational in the Torres Strait and the Great Barrier Reef later this year, replacing Reef Keeper and Coral Knight, in fulfilment of a 10-year contract for emergency response services.
The new ETV's duties will also include maintenance of aids to navigation.
Ownership of Reef Responder will remain with Boluda Towage Australasia. As she is due to arrive in Australia only later this year, the emergency response services contract is currently being served by an interim vessel.