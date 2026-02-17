Australia's newest hybrid emergency towing vessel launched in China

China's Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry recently launched a new hybrid emergency towing vessel (ETV) to be operated by Boluda Towage Australasia on behalf of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

Reef Responder utilises a design developed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 65 metres and a bollard pull of 120 tons, 46 per cent greater than that of the earlier AMSA ETV Coral Knight.

The ETV will be fitted with MAN main engines, a steering system and controllable-pitch propellers from Brunvoll, a DP2 system, Cummins generators, firefighting pumps, and a Melcal crane.