Qatari Emiri Navy's newest fast attack craft launched in Turkey

Upon completion, the vessel will measure 50.76 metres long and will be equipped for surface warfare, air defence, and asymmetric warfare. Armament will include a 40mm naval gun, 12.7mm machine guns, surface-to-surface missiles, and surface-to-air missiles.

The vessel will also feature a low-observable hull and superstructure design and a stern launch and recovery ramp for use by a rigid inflatable boats, which will augment the larger vessel's at-sea interception and boarding capability.

Electronic warfare systems will also be fitted.