Qatari Emiri Navy's newest fast attack craft launched in Turkey

Dearsan Shipyard of Turkey has launched a new fast attack craft (FACs) ordered by the Qatari Emiri Navy.
The future QENS Al Wakrah will be the first vessel in a new class of two FACs being built by Dearsan for the Qatari Emiri Navy.
Upon completion, the vessel will measure 50.76 metres long and will be equipped for surface warfare, air defence, and asymmetric warfare. Armament will include a 40mm naval gun, 12.7mm machine guns, surface-to-surface missiles, and surface-to-air missiles.
The vessel will also feature a low-observable hull and superstructure design and a stern launch and recovery ramp for use by a rigid inflatable boats, which will augment the larger vessel's at-sea interception and boarding capability.
Electronic warfare systems will also be fitted.
Three diesel engines will drive waterjets to deliver a maximum speed of over 36 knots and a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
The FAC's missions will include patrol, protection of territorial waters, anti-piracy enforcement, reconnaissance and surveillance, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, maritime border control, and security of bases and ports.
The vessels' areas of operation will include Qatari territorial waters and the Arabian Sea.