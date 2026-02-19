US Navy issues request for proposal for construction manager for new medium landing ships

The US Navy has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for a vessel construction manager (VCM) that will oversee the acquisition of the service's new medium landing ships (LSMs).

The navy said this strategy is designed to maximise commercial practices to accelerate delivery, improve cost discipline, and expand the US shipbuilding industrial base, with a contract award anticipated for the middle of this year.

For initial production, the navy will direct the VCM to manage LSM construction at two shipyards: Bollinger Shipyards and Fincantieri Marinette Marine.