Austal awarded landing craft medium design and build contract

Austal has been awarded a AU$1.029 billion ($680 million) design and build contract for the "landing craft medium" (LCM) project under the Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement (SSA) signed with the Australian Government.

The project comprises 18 LCM vessels at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia, shipyard. Construction of the first LCM is scheduled to commence in 2026 with the 18th and final vessel scheduled for delivery in 2032.

The LCM, being built for the Australian Army, will be manufactured in steel and capable of projecting loads up to 80 tonnes.