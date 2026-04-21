Security Vessel News Roundup | April 21 – New naval dive support craft, Australian frigate purchase and more

The third French logistic support ship, Émile Bertin, was launched at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire on April 17.

The launch forms part of a Franco-Italian programme managed by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) to deliver six vessels.

The initiative seeks to provide four ships for the French Navy and two for Italy, with a further option for a third Italian vessel.

Following the delivery of the Italian ships Vulcano and Atalante, Émile Bertin follows the French vessels Jacques Chevallier and Jacques Stosskopf into production.