Indian Navy's newest dive support boat hits the water

Privately-owned Indian shipbuilder Titagarh Rail Systems (TRSL) recently floated out a new catamaran dive support vessel (DSV) slated for the Indian Navy.

Designated A23, the 32-metre vessel is the fourth of five DSVs that TRSL has been contracted to build for the Indian Navy. Class lead vessel A20 was handed over in 2025.

In addition to being used for dive support, the vessels may also be used for diver training in harbours and coastal waters, marine salvage, and repair/maintenance of other vessels.