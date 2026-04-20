Indian Navy's newest dive support boat hits the water

Privately-owned Indian shipbuilder Titagarh Rail Systems (TRSL) recently floated out a new catamaran dive support vessel (DSV) slated for the Indian Navy.
Designated A23, the 32-metre vessel is the fourth of five DSVs that TRSL has been contracted to build for the Indian Navy. Class lead vessel A20 was handed over in 2025.
In addition to being used for dive support, the vessels may also be used for diver training in harbours and coastal waters, marine salvage, and repair/maintenance of other vessels.
A23 and her sisters will also complement the Indian Navy’s larger Nistar-class DSVs, which are designed primarily for submarine rescue missions and are therefore optimised for operation in deeper offshore waters.
A23 will also have a weapon mount for a 12.7mm machine gun for self-defence purposes. The vessel's main and auxiliary equipment will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers in line with the Indian Government’s “make in India” initiative.
All five DSVs in the class are scheduled to be handed over by TRSL to the Indian Navy in 2026.