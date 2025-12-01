French Navy takes delivery of second BRF supply vessel

The French Navy has taken delivery of the Jacques Stosskopf, the second of four force supply vessels (BRF) under the logistics fleet (FLOTLOG) programme.
The vessel was officially received by the Joint Armaments Cooperation Organisation (OCCAR) and the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) during a ceremony in Toulon on November 27.
Built in Saint-Nazaire by Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Naval Group, the Jacques Stosskopf arrived in Toulon in late July to undergo sea trials focusing on its refuelling and combat systems. The vessel is part of the logistic support ship (LSS) programme, a Franco-Italian cooperation managed by OCCAR.
The 194-metre ship has a full load displacement of 31,000 tonnes and a fuel carrying capacity of 13,000 cubic metres. It is capable of dispensing fuel at a rate of up to 1,200 cubic metres per hour.
The vessel features four refuelling stations, enabling it to service two ships simultaneously, and two supply masts with a 2.5-tonne lifting capacity for solid cargo such as ammunition and spare parts. Accommodation is provided for 200 people, including 140 crew members.
Chantiers de l'Atlantique was responsible for the platform design, construction, and commissioning, while Naval Group handled the design and integration of military systems, including the combat system. Italian shipyard Fincantieri participated as a subcontractor, constructing a section of the hull.
The first ship in the series, the Jacques Chevallier, was delivered in July 2023.