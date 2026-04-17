First steel cut for third and final German Class 424 intelligence ship

The first steel has been cut for the third and final Class 424 intelligence vessel at the Peene-Werft shipyard in Wolgast.

The project was originally undertaken by Naval Vessels Lürssen, which was later acquired by Rheinmetall and integrated into its naval systems division.

The company stated that the ceremony took place ahead of the original production timeline. Upon commissioning, the vessel will be used jointly by the German Navy and the Cyber and Information Domain Service.