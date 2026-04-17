First steel cut for third and final German Class 424 intelligence ship

The first steel has been cut for the third and final Class 424 intelligence vessel at the Peene-Werft shipyard in Wolgast.
The project was originally undertaken by Naval Vessels Lürssen, which was later acquired by Rheinmetall and integrated into its naval systems division.
The company stated that the ceremony took place ahead of the original production timeline. Upon commissioning, the vessel will be used jointly by the German Navy and the Cyber and Information Domain Service.
Tim Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Rheinmetall Naval Systems, stated, “Beginning the steel cutting early means that all ships of this class are now under construction.” The speed of the project was cited as a factor in strengthening defence capabilities within the current security environment.
Measuring approximately 130 metres in length, the vessels are designed to function as reconnaissance platforms for maritime-based intelligence gathering. Rheinmetall reported that the units are equipped with sensor technology intended to meet military requirements for naval ships.
These new vessels are intended to replace the current units of the Oste-class.