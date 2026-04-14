VESSEL REVIEW | Atalante – Italian Navy welcomes multi-role replenishment oiler into service
A new logistic support ship (LSS) has been handed over to the Italian Navy.
Atalante is a sister vessel of Vulcano, which was delivered to the Italian Navy in 2021. Both were built by local shipyard Fincantieri in collaboration with defence technology company Leonardo to replace the navy’s Stromboli-class ships that have been in service since the 1970s.
The double-hulled LSS will operate primarily as a supply and at-sea replenishment vessel that can transport ammunition, spare parts, food, fresh water, diesel, and aviation fuel in support of deployed Italian Navy task forces as well as NATO and partner navies.
Diesel-electric arrangement for onboard propulsion and onshore power generation
Atalante has an LOA of 193 metres (633 feet), a beam of 27.2 metres (89.2 feet), a draught of 8.4 metres (28 feet), a displacement of approximately 27,000 tons, and accommodation for 167 crewmembers and up to 188 additional personnel.
Her combined diesel-electric and diesel propulsion system consists of two MAN 20V32/44CR 24,000kW (32,000hp) engines, two Marelli Motori 1.5MW motors, four MAN 6L27/38 8,336kW generators, and two 1.0MW thrusters.
The propulsion will deliver a top speed of 20 knots (10 knots in electric-only mode) and a range of 7,000 nautical miles at 16 knots, allowing her to accompany the Italian Navy’s surface combatants in deploying to and from operational zones.
Another four generators will be used to power the ship’s selective catalytic reduction system to help lower emissions while an 855kW generator is set aside for emergency use.
The ship is also configured to operate as a floating power plant that can supply up to 2,500 kW of electricity to shore-based users, such as residents in disaster-stricken areas.
Equipped for medical treatment, general humanitarian support and other missions
As with similar fleet support ships in service with other countries’ navies, Atalante is equipped with hospital facilities such as operating rooms, radiology and analysis rooms, a dental clinic, and rooms that can house up to 17 seriously injured patients.
She can also perform secondary functions such as search and rescue, vessel repair and maintenance, intelligence gathering, electronic warfare, and at-sea retrieval and salvage with the aid of a stabilised crane.
The electronics suite includes GEM Elettronica radars and a Leonardo package consisting of a sonar, an IFF, and an infrared search and tracking system. The LSS is fitted for but not with a torpedo detection sonar, combat and ship management systems, and ESM equipment.
Aviation facilities are also available for use by helicopters and V-22 tiltrotor aircraft while a port side hangar houses a small fast boat. The ship’s armament is limited to only two Leonardo/Oerlikon 25mm autocannons, though space can be allotted for the installation of a 76mm naval gun.
Atalante and Vulcano utilise the same general design as that of the Jacques Chevallier-class support ships in service with the French Navy.