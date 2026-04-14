VESSEL REVIEW | Atalante – Italian Navy welcomes multi-role replenishment oiler into service

A new logistic support ship (LSS) has been handed over to the Italian Navy.

Atalante is a sister vessel of Vulcano, which was delivered to the Italian Navy in 2021. Both were built by local shipyard Fincantieri in collaboration with defence technology company Leonardo to replace the navy’s Stromboli-class ships that have been in service since the 1970s.

The double-hulled LSS will operate primarily as a supply and at-sea replenishment vessel that can transport ammunition, spare parts, food, fresh water, diesel, and aviation fuel in support of deployed Italian Navy task forces as well as NATO and partner navies.