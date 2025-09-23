VESSEL REVIEW | A20 – Indian Navy dive support vessel for harbour and coastal waters

Long endurance for coastal operations

A20 and her sisters will also complement the navy’s larger Nistar-class DSVs, which are designed primarily for submarine rescue missions and are therefore optimised for operation in deeper offshore waters.

The newbuild has a length of 32.9 metres (108 feet), a beam of 13 metres (43 feet), a displacement of approximately 380 tons, and space for 18 crewmembers. Two 1,342kW (1,800hp) main engines propel the vessel to a service speed of 12 knots and give it a maximum endurance of 72 hours.