Australia, Japan sign contracts to start $7b warship deal

Australia and Japan signed contracts on Saturday launching their landmark AU$10 billion ($7 billion) deal to supply Australia with warships, Tokyo's most consequential military sale since ending a military export ban in 2014.

Defence Ministers Richard Marles and Shinjiro Koizumi signed a memorandum, "reaffirming the Australian and Japanese governments' shared commitment to the successful delivery," of the warships, Marles said in a statement.

The deal struck in August anchors Japan's push away from its postwar pacifism to forge security ties beyond its alliance with the US to counter China.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is to supply the Royal Australian Navy with three upgraded Mogami-class multi-role frigates built in Japan from 2029. Eight more frigates will be built in Australia.